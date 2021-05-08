PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 18,760 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

