PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 5.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,556,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,074,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 143.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.10 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

