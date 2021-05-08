PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $738,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

