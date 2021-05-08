PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $2.79 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 303,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.