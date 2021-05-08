PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $7.14 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. AerCap accounts for about 2.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of AerCap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $554,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

NYSE AER opened at $57.97 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.96 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.