PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,367. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

