PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.