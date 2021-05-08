PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

PDCE traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 1,462,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

