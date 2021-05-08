Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 25th

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $620.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

