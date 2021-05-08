Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $695,573.02 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

