PegNet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,269.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $823,141.16 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00252280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 491.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.01145775 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00734360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.72 or 0.99713578 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.