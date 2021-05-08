Pembina Pipeline Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

TSE:PPL opened at C$38.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.