Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Issues Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. 1,568,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,335. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

