Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.88

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.88 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.26). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 570,791 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDG. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. The company has a market capitalization of £261.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.88.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

