Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.62. 4,741,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,426. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

