Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PENN stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.62. 4,741,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,426. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.