PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Position Lessened by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.19% of PennantPark Investment worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 367,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,099. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

