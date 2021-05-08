Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 189.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $92.13 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

