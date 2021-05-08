Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.580-1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. 580,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,817. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

