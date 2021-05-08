Perion Network’s (PERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PERI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 927,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $580.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Perion Network by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Perion Network by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

