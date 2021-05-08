Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 583,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $995.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Personalis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

