PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of PTR opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

