Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.83

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.83 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 131.76 ($1.72). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 128.30 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,725,092 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.90. The stock has a market cap of £447.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.

In related news, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42). Also, insider Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

