PGGM Investments Purchases 126,822 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,822 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.17% of Ball worth $46,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

