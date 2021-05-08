PGGM Investments Sells 22,071 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,071 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $35,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

