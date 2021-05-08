Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 27.1% Higher This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $62.54 million and approximately $345,852.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,885.00 or 1.01189790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00213918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

