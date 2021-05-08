Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Phibro Animal Health updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

PAHC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 328,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

