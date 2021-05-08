Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Phibro Animal Health updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

PAHC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 328,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Earnings History for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit