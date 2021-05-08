Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.10 million-$830.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.88 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 328,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

