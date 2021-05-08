Phreesia, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of PHR opened at $49.31 on Friday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,096. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,445,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Phreesia by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

