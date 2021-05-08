Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.66 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

