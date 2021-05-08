Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

PING stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $390,928.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $673,058. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

