Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $492,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Altria Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

