Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

COST stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.