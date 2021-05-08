Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,278.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,164.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.