Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

