Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.