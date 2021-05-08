Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

