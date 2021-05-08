Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 337,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

