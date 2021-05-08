Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Reduced by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,200 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 7.7% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Granger Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pinterest worth $49,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

PINS opened at $59.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

