Pizza 1-Day Volume Tops $9,047.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,047.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00154095 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.