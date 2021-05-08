Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
PLNT stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.
In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
