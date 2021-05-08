Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

