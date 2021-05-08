Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

POAHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

