Power Ledger Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.17 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $208.87 million and $19.17 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00082447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00062697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.69 or 0.00793392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00104006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.81 or 0.09617496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.