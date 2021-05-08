PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Major Shareholder Sells $16,458,650.88 in Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40.
Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PQG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.