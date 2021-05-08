PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Major Shareholder Sells $16,458,650.88 in Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

