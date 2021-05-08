PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
PQG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.87. 858,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,583. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
