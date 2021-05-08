PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

