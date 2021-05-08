PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $41.74. PRA Group shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 81 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.
In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.
PRA Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)
PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
