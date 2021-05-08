Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Precigen were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 148.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $4,154,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 347,693 shares of company stock worth $2,654,409 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

