Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $495.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

