Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

