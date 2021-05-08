Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Premier stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 620,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

